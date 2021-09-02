 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
D'Acquisto: Thank you, Garbo family
0 Comments

D'Acquisto: Thank you, Garbo family

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I would like to publicly thank the Garbo family for our business relationship spanning over four decades.

I was privileged to have the opportunity to buy a small portion of their used car inventory, and over the years this amounted to hundreds of vehicles.

As a wholesale vendor who relied on these units to assist in stocking requirements for my business, I needed the Garbo’s, they didn’t need me. However, the professional way I was treated, and the integrity in the way they did business was unmatched. Our relationship was built on trust, and the Garbo’s earned this trust through years of being incredibly consistent in their word. A rarity in today’s marketplace.

Congratulations Garbo Motor Sales, you did it right, 93 years in a row!

Frank D'Acquisto, D’Acquisto Motors, Racine

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Giese: Turn the engine off

When it comes to recycling aluminum cans in the airline industry, a 2010 report cites this statistic from the Natural Resources Defense Counci…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News