D. Kristopeit: Girls and boys bathrooms

In the July 1 Journal Times, there was an editorial from the New York Daily News Editorial Board defending the recent Supreme Court decision not to hear a case involving the right of a Virginia female transgender teenager to use the boys bathroom.

She had been granted this right by the Virginia Supreme Court. With all the problems in this world — millions dying from COVID in the last year, little children growing up in war zones around the world, famine killing other children, etc., etc., etc., why oh why is our Supreme Court dealing with bathroom issues?

The New York paper said that denying bathroom access is nothing more than cruelty.

Really? Doesn't everyone have bathroom access according to the plumbing the good Lord gave them?

No one is ever denied bathroom access.

Then on top of this, the New York editorial said that the Olympic Committee is right to separate competitions based on sex because those born with a male anatomy have a physical advantage.

So there you have it, boys and girls are different. The New York paper can't have it both ways.

Let girls be girls and boys be boys and keep bathrooms separate.

David Kristopeit, Racine

