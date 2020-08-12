Czosnek: Trump's failure of leadership

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reply to COVID-19 and the failure of leadership, as a right to life issue:

As of this writing, the U.S. has surpassed the 156,0000 death toll as a result of this pandemic.

Our president continues to tout his response to this as better than that of other world leaders, continues to disregard and ignore the recommendations of the experts around him and has recently again stated that “this will just disappear.”

If his response is so wonderful there should be far less deaths.

Countless families have needless lost “loved ones” because of this lack of leadership and a lack of any regard for human life.

Early on at the onset of this pandemic, he stated that he “takes no responsibility for this at all.”

Regardless of your political stripe, your religious affiliation and your moral stance, please recognize that this is as much a right to life issue as is abortion.

Many “deaths and sicknesses” could have been prevented if responded to at the onset with a listening ear and a level-headed approach, rather than by a self-centered, egotistical leader.

Joseph Czosnek, Racine

