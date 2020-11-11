Cwik: Vos should serve all his constituents

Robin Vos’ acceptance was arrogant and condescending. He claims he had to work harder to get re-elected, but this district is so gerrymandered anyone would have a hard time winning against him.

He thanked people for not believing the truths about him. Lying has helped him get re-elected so far and he’s less concerned about helping his constituents.

He is claiming that his right-leaning voters are a repudiation of Evers' leadership style forgetting all about the over 14,000 constituents that disagree. This along with his statement claiming Evers is “sitting in his basement like Joe Biden,” is incredibly divisive. Sir, what have you done? You haven’t worked in over 200 days yet have still been paid.

Vos is what’s wrong with our government in Wisconsin. It is his disregard for all of his constituents, his divisive comments, lies, gerrymandering, the lack of working with Evers and his quest for power that makes people like me continue to work to remove him from office.

It would be appreciated if Vos would start to be concerned about all of his constituents, and as Assembly leader, to care about all of the people in the state of Wisconsin as we suffer emotionally, financially and physically during this worldwide pandemic.