Cwik: Verify your right to vote

Start the new year off right with verifying your right to vote. Go to my vote.wi.gov and make sure you weren’t removed from the voter registry. Many of my friends, and my son, have been removed in spite of being long-term voters in Wisconsin. They also never received any notification that their registration was in question. Then, when you go to the polls later in 2020, remember that it was our GOP-controlled legislature that had you purged from voting.