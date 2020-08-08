You have permission to edit this article.
Cwik: Schmaling not above the law
Cwik: Schmaling not above the law

It is unfortunate, but not at all surprising, that Sheriff Schmaling does not wish to do his job. The police are here to enforce the laws, edicts, mandates of our elected officials, nothing more.

If Sheriff Schmaling does not like the laws, I would suggest that he become a legislator so he can help write the laws. If he would prefer to rule on the state of the laws, he should seek a judicial appointment. Otherwise, Sheriff Schmaling needs to resign as he does not wish to do the job that he was elected to.

His actions have further illustrated why so many are calling for reform within police departments. To declare yourself as being above the law, Sheriff Schmaling has confirmed that his individual views are more important than the rule of law. It is this attitude that has led to certain members of the police to take the law into their own hands instead of following due process.

Sheriff Schmaling needs to remember that he works for the citizens of Racine County to uphold the laws, edicts and mandates of Wisconsin. To declare openly that he will not do so should be reason enough to demand his removal as Racine County Sheriff.

Susan Cwik, Burlington

