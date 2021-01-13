Cwik: GOP needs to be held accountable

This past week has been surreal. We watched as the president encouraged violence and then saw his supporters follow through. Now we are watching the GOP change the narrative so they are not at fault. This, from the party who claims to be about personal responsibility, Christian values and law and order.

The focus of the GOP, for years, has been to lie to their constituents to create fear and sow division. They have refused to hold Trump accountable for his words and actions so long as they can retain power. They claim no responsibility for any of it. Lying is okay if I get what I want. An officer dead, he was in the way so it doesn’t matter. For some in the GOP they have lost their moral compass. The need to lie and create fear to control people to stay in power is greater than doing what is right.

It is time for us to hold the GOP accountable for their actions. They must take responsibility for what they say and do, they must embrace truth and honesty and they must atone to the nation for being the cause of our disfunction.

Trump needs to be removed from office post haste and all republicans who spewed the false narrative that our election was fraudulent need to be severely reprimanded. Only then can we begin to heal and move forward as a nation.

Susan Cwik, Burlington

