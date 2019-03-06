As a health food store retailer, the CBD market has pretty much become the Wild West. Not a day goes by that someone does not contact me wanting me to carry their CBD product. With the continued popularity of this product it is incredibly important for the consumer to be educated. When looking at CBD products: how educated is the staff regarding the product? Do they know where it comes from? Industrial hemp or cannabis? Do they know how it was processed? Can they explain the endocannabinoid system and how CBD affects those endocannabinoid receptors? Is the product traceable? Does it have a QR code that you can scan?
Also, make sure you know how much CBD you are getting per serving. So many bottles state that they have 250, 500 or even a 1000mg. That is not how much you are getting per serving. That is either how much CBD, or hemp extract, is in the entire bottle.
Lastly, as with any supplement, use with caution. The prevailing wisdom is to start low and go slow. Pay attention to what it does to your body and realize that there is a possibility that too much may not be good for you.
CBD is a great product and as more research comes out we will have a better understanding of its amazing benefits. As a consumer, work with trusted retailers and demand quality products and remember that too much is not always better.
Susan Cwik
Burlington
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.