First in 2015 and 2016, a wall that Mexico will pay for. Mexico won’t pay and nearly a million U.S. federal workers are punished for a month. And now we’re expected to pick up the $5.7 billion tab to satisfy half the original promise, presumably for southern border security reasons. I would rather use that money as a down payment to begin an effort to secure our Pacific and Atlantic Ocean borders from rising sea levels (regardless of cause).
Now in 2017, 13,000 manufacturing jobs for Foxconn were promised and most now appear to be vanishing back to Asia at a great cost to many innocent Wisconsin citizens. While 13,000 manufacturing jobs always seemed optimistic, I thought maybe Foxconn had something up their AI 8K+5G ecosystem sleeve to support that many manufacturing jobs. Apparently not and I feel violated. How about you?
Floyd Curran
Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.