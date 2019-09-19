My husband and I have enjoyed many opportunities because of our love of reading. We both have experienced firsthand how much easier learning and testing is when you can read well.
Schools of Hope is a United Way of Racine County program that gives the community an opportunity to work with our children — our future workforce and leaders —helping them to master the vital skill of reading. We take one hour per week and read with young elementary students. We love the kids and have a renewed respect for teachers.
I write this letter to encourage more citizens, especially African American citizens, to consider becoming a Schools of Hope tutor. Racine Unified School District serves a wide variety of children, approximately 26% of whom are African American. Unfortunately, there are very few African American tutors.
Schools of Hope volunteers are asked to commit to one hour per week, during the school day, October through May. The 2019-20 application deadline is Monday, Sept. 23. During the 2019-20 school year, Schools of Hope volunteers will be active in six Racine Unified elementary schools (Giese, Julian Thomas, Knapp, North Park, Olympia Brown, and Wadewitz) and one Burlington Area School District elementary school (Waller).
If there is a possibility that you could give of your time, go to unitedwayracine.org/soh and sign up. Options for tutor teams and substitute tutoring are available. You will be provided with the training and support to do this very special service. You will not regret it.
Anita Cruise
Caledonia
