It is past time to quash the nonsense from the dictatorial Christians that they should have a religious exemption if the law contradicts their rigid concepts. Sever writers on conversion therapy are outraged that laws and ordinances banning such barbarity lack such exemptions. Sorry, but the law is the law and you're not exempt because you disagree with it. You certainly can't claim deprivation of rights when the law forbids what amounts to brainwashing of minors (including your own children) under compulsion, using what, accurately described, is psychological or emotional terrorism.
Historically, some religions have advocated human sacrifice, cannibalism, stoning heretics, drowning witches, and other courtesies common in religious etiquette. We've evolved, but where would exemptions end? My church believes in skewering a conservative each new moon and roasting him slowly over a fire. The courts have disallowed this, but could Kellyanne Conway or Lou Dobbs meet a more justifiable fate? I only ask that one exemption.
You have free articles remaining.
The sober truth is that religious freedom lies in worshiping as you choose, privately, and allowing others the same; it doesn't allow any right to force conformity from others. No LGBTQ person I've known wants to force anyone to be like them. They do want the law to force others to leave them alone and to decree the same rights for them as others enjoy. So, worship as you please and curb your authoritarian impulses or, yes, you will be made to comply. Live and let live. It works.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.