Cranley: Vos has betrayed us

Robin Vos has betrayed our republics of the state of Wisconsin and the United States.

In 2011, he imposed a legislative dictatorship on the people of Wisconsin. Through gerrymandering, Vos suspended representative democracy in the Badgered State, inflicting one-party rule Vlad Lenin would be proud of, that need not heed the will of the people.

In 2012 and 2018, the GOP retained power over our state legislature and our congressional delegation despite losing the statewide vote to Democrats. Gavel in and out Vos knows he’s “immune” from the voters and has shown repeatedly that he feels no need be responsive to the electorate.

Founder John Adams said the representative assembly “should be in miniature, an exact portrait of the people at large."

If the founders meant for the people to have a say in their representation only every ten years, they would have prescribed elections be held once a decade.

Vos and his gang will spend over $1,000,000 of our tax money during the redistricting process to deny us the representation we are owed and maintain his dictatorial grasp on the people’s houses for another decade! Republican?