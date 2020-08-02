Cranley: Republican Party degeneration

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Suburbs are named after things they destroy. Today’s Republican Party rushes toward that distinction. This degeneration is about values, not ideology. The GOP lost its mind and sold its soul. They value only money/power and thwart our Republic, in their morbid quest.

In the Badgered State, laws are written in secret by corporations and imposed on us without attribution. Laws took away local control. Gross gerrymandering makes majority vote rule meaningless. Voter suppression betrays the foundation of our Republic. Their judicial hacktivist stacked extreme court placed economy above lives, ruling absurdly that our constitution prohibits government from protecting its citizens, its foremost function. That’s what kangaroos do. They even lame-duck limited the power of our governor when they objected to the choice We the People made.

At the federal level, the GOP has backed every un-American, authoritarian play of a cult figure who embodies the seven deadly sins and exhibits zero counter-balancing virtues. Their tax cut for the rich proved they don’t care about deficits. Law & order? He’s surrounded himself with felons, corruption and pedophiles and proffered pardons for his pals.