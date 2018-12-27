I am writing in response to your Wednesday, Dec. 19, front-page article, "Voucher tax info included." The article states that Angelina Cruz, president of Racine Educators United, "believes that it's morally and ethically wrong for public tax dollars to pay for students to attend private and parochial schools."
I find the dissemination of the misleading insert in our city tax bill to be morally and ethically wrong. The article states that public school districts receive more money per student in state aid and local taxes than do private and parochial schools receive in voucher payments per student. And yet, this fact does not appear on the tax bill insert.
Furthermore, I find it morally and ethically wrong that Ms. Cruz believes that families should be denied state aid if they do not send their child to a public school. Why is it okay for taxpayer money to be used if a child attends a public school, but if that same child attends a private school, then he or she cannot be supported with our taxes? Our children and families should be treated equally. We all pay taxes — public school and private school families alike. Perhaps, Ms. Cruz should reassess what is and is not morally and ethically wrong.
Brian Crane
Racine
