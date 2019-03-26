It was my great honor and privilege to serve as Racine County Circuit Court Judge, Branch 7, for 22 years. Judge Jon Fredrickson is currently serving in Branch 7, and is running to retain his position. I enthusiastically endorse Judge Fredrickson and urge the voters of Racine County to join me in voting for him.
A judge must be intelligent, have a good understanding and appreciation of the law, be practical, empathetic and hard-working. Judge Fredrickson, has demonstrated that he has those qualities during the time he has been on the bench. That was recognized by the lawyers who appear before him in the recent bar poll.
Prior to becoming a judge, Judge Fredrickson had 20 years of legal experience, much of it involving litigation. He has an excellent disposition and treats the people that appear before him with respect. He will follow the law, and apply it, even if a decision is unpopular. He is the best candidate for Branch 7.
Please vote to retain Judge Jon Fredrickson.
Charles H. Constantine, retired Racine County Circuit Court Judge
Racine
