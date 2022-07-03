Conner: Thank you, Racine!

Potpourri Garden Club's 2022 Perennial Plant sale was a smashing success.

Over 4,000 pots of perennials from our gardens have made their way to homes and businesses across Racine County and beyond.

Thank you to Racine County Parks.

Franksville Park is a wonderful location to showcase our plant sale. Thank you to Jukie, Ben, Mike and the park's maintenance crew for accommodating and helping us. And to Franksville Beer Garden, thanks for being so neighborly.

A special thanks goes to the hundreds of gardeners who came eager to beautify their yards and our community.

The mission of Potpourri Garden Club is to promote gardening through education, participation in community projects and conservation of natural resources. Because of your support we can continue to provide scholarships and grants that educate people of all ages about all aspects of gardening and continue to fulfill our mission.

Valarie Conner, Franksville

