 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Conner: Thank you, Racine!

  • 0

Potpourri Garden Club's 2022 Perennial Plant sale was a smashing success.

Over 4,000 pots of perennials from our gardens have made their way to homes and businesses across Racine County and beyond.

Thank you to Racine County Parks.

Franksville Park is a wonderful location to showcase our plant sale. Thank you to Jukie, Ben, Mike and the park's maintenance crew for accommodating and helping us. And to Franksville Beer Garden, thanks for being so neighborly.

A special thanks goes to the hundreds of gardeners who came eager to beautify their yards and our community.

The mission of Potpourri Garden Club is to promote gardening through education, participation in community projects and conservation of natural resources. Because of your support we can continue to provide scholarships and grants that educate people of all ages about all aspects of gardening and continue to fulfill our mission.

Valarie Conner, Franksville

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Johnson threw staff under bus -- Sandra Champion

Johnson threw staff under bus -- Sandra Champion

Former President Harry Truman kept a sign on his desk stating "The Buck Stops Here." It generally meant that as president the blame or fault was his because he was the leader of the country, his party and his staff.

GOP orders us to follow their laws -- Mark J. Tyler

GOP orders us to follow their laws -- Mark J. Tyler

Republicans claim to be the party of “law and order.” But why are they so eager to criminalize women who make their own health care choices, yet so slow to criminalize the behavior of the most corrupt U.S. president ever in Donald Trump.

Religious right is the real threat -- Annie Laurie Gaylor

Religious right is the real threat -- Annie Laurie Gaylor

As cofounder of the Freedom From Religion Foundation who believes in rational and reasonable gun safety laws, I take umbrage at the June 15 letter to the editor "Mass abortion has cheapened life" for trying to pin mass shootings on my organization (along with legal abortion).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News