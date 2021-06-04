Conner: Thank you from Potpourri Garden Club

After canceling Potpourri Garden Club’s perennial plant sale last year, our gardens were exploding with beautiful plants. Now our hearts are bursting with gratitude for all of the community support for the 2021 plant sale.

Thank you for the phenomenal support from Randall Solberg at Franksville Park, sponsorship from Real Racine, banners from Wisconsin Screen Printing and the hundreds of gardeners who came ready to beautify their yards and our community.

The proceeds from Potpourri’s plant sale will be used to provide scholarships and grants to individuals and projects that educate people of all ages about all aspects of gardening.

To date, our club has given back over $140,000 to Gateway horticulture students, the Racine Public Library, Caledonia Historical Society Gardens, Garden of Giving, Sturtevant Beautification Program, Racine Zoological Gardens, Real Racine Visitor Center Gardens, Hawthorne Hollow Watershed Program, RiverBend, EcoJustice Center and many other worthy projects.

Thank you for helping us fulfill our mission to promote gardening through education, participation in community projects and conservation of our natural resources.

Valerie Conner, Potpourri Garden Club

