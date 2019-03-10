Racine is a community on the rise with economic development all around us. I believe we have everything we need to ensure that Racine becomes a thriving community that attracts people to come here for work, play and to raise their families.
I believe in this vision. I believe in Racine and the people who live here. I believe in our youth, who surprise me every day with their grit, determination and brilliance. This is why Racine Unified is part of the collaborative effort to move Racine forward. We know that by working together, we can and will be successful.
One way the district is working to do this is through utilization of what’s called our Community Service Fund. In Wisconsin, public school districts have the opportunity to levy for this fund, which must be used to provide services and resources outside of the classroom that benefit not only the district’s students, but all students in the community.
For example, in Racine Unified, Community Service Funds are used to support opportunities for children and families across the community like:
- The Extended Learning Programs — before- and after-school programming that provides school-age children across the community academic and recreational programming, including STEM/STEAM, engineering, robotics, cooking, dance and more. Students who participate in these programs receive reading and math help to support academic growth;
- The community mental health clinic, which services Racine students in grades K-12;
- Family Engagement Programs like Parent University, which provides classes and programs for families and caregivers to build knowledge and skills that support positive involvement in their child’s education;
- The community school model at Knapp Elementary and coming soon to the Julian Thomas Elementary School neighborhood.
Pritchard Park
Pritchard Park presented another exciting opportunity for Racine Unified to utilize community service funds to partner with Racine County for the benefit of students across the county, as well as community members. Pritchard Park will provide state-of-the-art athletic facilities for youth and high school sports, as well as recreational opportunities for youth. It will also provide green space for community members to enjoy.
When it is complete, the SC Johnson Community Sports Complex at Pritchard Park will offer a multi-sport complex for football, soccer, baseball and softball. The project will also be funded by corporate and other donors.
RUSD has committed $3 million toward the total cost of the project. Community members have asked where that $3 million is coming from and why we selected this project over others? The answer is, these funds must be used for projects and initiatives that “have the primary function of serving the community.” We cannot use these funds for classroom technology or to pay for teacher salaries or even classroom materials because these things benefit Racine Unified students and staff alone.
We are excited to collaborate with the county and others on Pritchard Park. We know it will provide athletic facilities for youth that are above and beyond what the district could fund on its own. At the same time, it will also benefit community members who will enjoy enhanced green space.
Racine Moving Forward
With economic development moving full steam ahead in our community, Racine Unified recognizes the importance of partnership and collaboration. We are exploring additional opportunities to partner with other local governments utilizing community service funds and we will continue to focus on transparency in how we use taxpayer dollars.
In partnership with our Facilities Advisory Committee, made up of community members and staff, the district is working diligently to develop a long-term facilities plan. We will work to communicate regularly as we move forward with major decisions and encourage community members to get involved if you can. We value your voice, expertise and input. If you have time and ideas to contribute, please call 262-631-7110.
Let’s move Racine forward together.
