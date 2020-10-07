 Skip to main content
Coming Together Racine: Dismantle racism
We, the members of Coming Together Racine, a multiracial group, are working to de-escalate racial tensions in our community and those in our sister city Kenosha.

In the last two years, we have witnessed the murders by area police of two young Black men, Donte Devel Shannon and Tyrese West, in Racine and now the senseless shooting, also by police, of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

Southeastern Wisconsin seems to harbor large elements of racism and white supremacism.

Racine is noted as being the second worse city in the United States for Blacks. The spotlight of the nation and the world has been turned upon Kenosha as the epitome of racism in our communities.

Unfortunately, the harder some of us concerned citizens work to overcome racist reputations in the southeastern section of our state, the harder the police and some official leaders escalate our problems.

With this letter, we call upon the mayors and other public officials of these cities to replace systemic racism systems in our law enforcement agencies, reform and remove the white supremacist actions and other negative elements.

We, Coming Together Racine, will work with you to dismantle racism.

Mission Statement: to actively challenge and eliminate racism in the greater Racine community.

Tresa Johnson, Rosalinda Salinas-Hultman and Michael D. Shields, co-chairs of Coming Together Racine

 

