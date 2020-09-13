 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Colwell: We are all immigrants
0 comments

Colwell: We are all immigrants

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To all those who admonished our First Lady for being an immigrant, and for speaking with an accent. We all came from immigrants. America was built by immigrants.

My grandparents were from Germany and France and Norway. I can remember (with sweet memories) my grandmother singing me lullabies in French. And my other grandmother had a Norwegian accent. My Grandfather was a very staunch German.

We all have relatives we loved who were immigrants, and made their lives here. Without them there would be no America.

So remember who you came from and stop the politics.

Barbara Colwell, Franksville

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Grassel: Children of the future

"Children of the future, don't let them bring you down, just 'cause your ma was pearly white, your pa was chocolate brown. With time comes und…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News