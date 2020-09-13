Colwell: We are all immigrants

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To all those who admonished our First Lady for being an immigrant, and for speaking with an accent. We all came from immigrants. America was built by immigrants.

My grandparents were from Germany and France and Norway. I can remember (with sweet memories) my grandmother singing me lullabies in French. And my other grandmother had a Norwegian accent. My Grandfather was a very staunch German.

We all have relatives we loved who were immigrants, and made their lives here. Without them there would be no America.

So remember who you came from and stop the politics.

Barbara Colwell, Franksville

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0