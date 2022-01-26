Collins: Vote Keller for Raymond School Board

I’m writing in support of Gwen (McGuire) Keller for Raymond School Board Member.

My husband and I were born and raised in Wisconsin and Raymond residents for 15 years until health reasons required us to move to a warmer climate. We were actively involved at North Cape Lutheran Church; Conrad was a member of the church council for 13 years. I encouraged my son and daughter to move to Raymond where their children could be raised in a good school system.

I am very proud that my granddaughter is still a resident of Raymond and is running for School Board. I feel she is a very qualified, old fashioned, conservative thinking adult in her own right. I hope that she will win the support of all the other conservative thinking parents and residents of Raymond.

We need to protect our children’s present as well as their future.

When they are young is the time when they are being influenced the most. If you do not start when they are young, they get into the wrong way of thinking. By the time they are teens, they have already had years of indoctrination by liberal thinking and other influential people in their lives.

Please be sure to vote in the Primary Election on February 15. The primary is a very important election to vote in.

Sharon Collins, Lancaster, S.C.

