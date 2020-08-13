You have permission to edit this article.
Colaianni: Mail-in voting
Colaianni: Mail-in voting

I have given this issue of mail-in voting much thought lately.

I have concluded that between now and Nov. 3, we who wish to vote may request an absentee ballot and mail it in.

How difficult is it to take that road to voting? We do it all the time.

Also, early voting could be started earlier.

Also, voting on the actual day can be regulated so to follow CDC guidelines for gathering.

Finally, I have no problem with absentee request forms being sent to those on the registration list who have actually voted in a recent election. There is no doubt in my mind that the mailing of ballots is problematic. Anyone could use it; so put the responsibility on the voter to request a ballot.

Why is this so controversial?

Arthur Colaianni, Burlington

