Cohen: Saluting the flag

In 1992, I retired from the Army with 22 years of service. My son retired from the Army last year.

At one time, prior to re-enlisting, I had to do some soul-searching about saluting the U.S. flag. It seemed to be idolatry. I decided that what I was saluting was the ideals it represented and what we aspire to do as a nation.

Also, recognize that we are made up of imperfect people who do not always live up to our values. "Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. One nation, ..."

As noticed, life is listed first, because without life, the rest cannot follow. The fact that we have missteps does not mean we will not pursue these ideals.

Martin Cohen, Racine

