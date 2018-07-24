When Rep. Ted Poe, R-Texas, told FBI agent Strzok "And I don't believe you," it told me more about Poe's character then Strzok's.
Strzok had said "What I am telling you is I and other men and women at the FBI, everyday take our personal beliefs and set those aside in vigorous pursuit of the truth — wherever it lies, whatever it its."
Poe just does not understand someone doing this.
Martin Cohen
Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Cohen....Your from Racine. Guess it would be normal for two people on the payroll to spend most of their day texting on the taxpayers dime. I guess by Racine standards this would be considered appropriate......."one particular message, when Page asked if Trump would ever become president, Strzok reportedly replied, “No. No he won't. We'll stop it.”------Perfectly normal coming from two people working for the FBI on the "Russia" investigation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.