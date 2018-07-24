Subscribe for 17¢ / day

When Rep. Ted Poe, R-Texas, told FBI agent Strzok "And I don't believe you," it told me more about Poe's character then Strzok's.

Strzok had said "What I am telling you is I and other men and women at the FBI, everyday take our personal beliefs and set those aside in vigorous pursuit of the truth — wherever it lies, whatever it its."

Poe just does not understand someone doing this.

Martin Cohen

Racine

