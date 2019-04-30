Why isn't the City of Racine fixing the lakefront from Sixth to 11th streets behind the library and Gateway? Why hasn't the city finished that area like they did the River Walk by the Main Street Bridge? It looks awful and it is very dangerous. With the broken concrete and rebar sticking out and the erosion of the road itself, it is an accident waiting to happen.
The city has such a beautiful piece of property and it looks worse than a dump. Where are you City of Racine?
JoAnn Clouthier
Racine
