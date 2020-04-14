Clouthier: Vos, Fitzgerald fostering voter suppression

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Congratulations to Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald. You have once again found a way to foster voter suppression in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin is considered one of the most gerrymandered states in the union. The Republicans created this situation years ago and they continue to refuse to allow a bipartisan/non-partisan commission to review and update districts. What do they have to fear?

Next was voter ID to alleviate allegations of voter fraud. Widespread voter fraud was never proved but requiring an ID, at that time, disenfranchised voters that would have difficulty getting an ID for whatever reasons.

When their candidate lost the 2018 gubernatorial election, the Republicans passed legislation to limit the power of the new governor. They continue to wield power over the governor as witnessed this week. Governor Evers signed an executive order to postpone the April 7 election for the health and safety of Wisconsin citizens. The Republicans challenged this order and the Supreme Court minions followed their lead and overturned the order. This appears to be another attempt to suppress the vote with the result to favor their preferred candidate for the Supreme Court.