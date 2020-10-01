Clouthier: Protect your vote

I recommend all voters check either myvote.wi.gov or betterknowaballot.com to verify that you are properly registered to vote.
My wife and I have lived and voted from the same address for 30-plus years. In checking, I discovered my wife's date of birth was off by one year. She was not registered.
It was very easy to correct, but it could have been a problem at the polls.
Please check one of these sites, but most importantly, please vote.
Peter Clouthier, Elmwood Park
