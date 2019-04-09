Try 3 months for $3

I agree Highway 20 is the gateway to Racine, so why would you want to create a bottleneck from four-lanes to two-lanes in West Racine in this day and age anywhere. I wonder if the Department of Transportation did their study during rush hour, especially when Park High School is being released. Moving the intersection at 12th Street further east would be so sharp, it would not be navigable.

As for a green space, have you forgotten about Washington Park? It is a big green space from 12th Street to Holmes Avenue. Also, where would you park so you could use the green space?

Remember, green spaces and parks don't pay taxes, they raise you taxes. I do hope that Jeff Siuta rethinks this whole project.

Mark Clouthier 

Racine

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments