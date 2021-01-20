Clouthier: A new day of infamy

We all know Dec. 7, 1941, as "the day that will live in infamy."

This day of tragedy and destruction in America at the hands of the Japanese propelled the United States into World War II.

Our next "day of infamy" was Sept. 11, 2001. We watched in horror that day as planes flew into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and crashed in Shanksville, Pa. This tragedy and destruction brought to us by Osama Bin Laden and some very radicalized terrorists.

Our most recent "day of infamy" was Jan. 6, 2021. We watched in horror as armed insurrectionists stormed the U.S. capitol ready to harm/kill Mike Pence, Nancy Pelosi and who knows how many others. This tragedy and destruction came at the direction and request of our president, Donald Trump.

In every election someone loses. Al Gore in 2000 at the direction of the U.S. Supreme Court. Hilary Clinton in 2016 won the popular vote but lost the Electoral College. In both of these cases there was no allegations of voter fraud, no challenges in the Senate to the Electoral College certified counts and no call to arms. What changed?

Republican senators had the chance to remove Trump about a year ago. They chose not to act. With their inaction and their continued support of Trump they bear some responsibility for the Jan. 6 events.