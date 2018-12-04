An article was recently published in The Journal Times, which was based on a website claiming "the Racine area was the third worst city in America for black Americans."
The website, 24/7 Wall Street, which made the claim, makes money through digital advertising. It isn't surprising they publish outlandish headlines because that's how they make money.
However, there are a number of significant problems with the data used by the website to support their claims to denigrate Racine. It appears they used old, and in some cases fabricated data which are at odds with data published by the U.S. Government.
For example, the most recent U.S. Department of Labor statistics shows the unemployment rate in Racine is 3.2 percent. The 24/7 website lists unemployment in Racine, using data several years old, considerably higher at 4.8 percent for whites and 10.7 percent for blacks.
As another example, blacks make up 22.2 percent of the Racine population according to the U.S. Census Bureau, The 24/7 website has it 50 percent lower at 11.1 percent.
Finally, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median income in Racine is $41,178.
The website has it 50 percent higher at $62,368.
Garbage in, garbage out. So much for fake headlines from the 24/7 Wall Street website.
It was distressing that our city leaders didn't challenge what was obviously a piece of garbage. I expect they will work together, putting aside identity politics, to make Racine a great place to live for everyone.
Armin Clobes
Racine
