Cleary: Vos, get back to work

Same old Vos ...

I see you have learned nothing in this election where you “never worked harder in your political life.” May you always work hard to gain the trust of the Wisconsin people!

How can you call the Wisconsin election process into question, stating “There should be no question as to whether the vote was fair and legitimate, and there must be absolute certainty that the impending recount finds any and all irregularities?” Where was your concern for election integrity four years ago when your side won by the near same margin?

If you are truly concerned about the process, take on campaign reform. It is a crime the amount of money that was spent on this election. Take on the legality of attack ads which can lie and alter images without any fear of legal recourse. If you were so appalled, do something!

And get back to work! I would think that the Legislature would be considered essential. Where have you all been while the good people of Wisconsin are getting sick and dying? Oh wait, there is a COVID bill in committee somewhere … probably in the same place where Old Abe was put when he too became too vocal in the legislative sessions … in the basement.