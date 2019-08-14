Thank you to the Eberle Family Foundation for the new TV show Racine Zoo to You!
It's on Milwaukee station WMLW 6:30 a.m. on Saturday mornings. That's early but record it and then watch it at your convenience!
What a well done show, very informative and fun. The Racine Zoo has always been a great showcase for Racine and this enables all to see some behind the scenes at the zoo without leaving your home.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Thanks again to the Eberles. Enjoy the show.
Joe Clazmer, Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.