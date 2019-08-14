{{featured_button_text}}

Thank you to the Eberle Family Foundation for the new TV show Racine Zoo to You!

It's on Milwaukee station WMLW 6:30 a.m. on Saturday mornings. That's early but record it and then watch it at your convenience! 

What a well done show, very informative and fun. The Racine Zoo has always been a great showcase for Racine and this enables all to see some behind the scenes at the zoo without leaving your home.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Thanks again to the Eberles. Enjoy the show.

Joe Clazmer, Racine

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments