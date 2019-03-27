Since the election in April 2018, Mount Pleasant Village Board has made significant strides. Each quarter those accomplishments are reported to the public. Major changes include developing a strategic plan of operation, updating the land use plan to Vision 2050, implementing the next phase of the McGrath study for compensation, and forming a Tourism Commission. We are also now in the midst of updating zoning, which has remained unchanged for more than 30 years. Much work remains on each of these, which will take us through 2019.
Three trustees and the president are up for re-election. I urge you to vote. Between now and Friday, March 29, you can vote at the Village Hall. If you vote on April 2, election day, you will vote at your ward location. If you have any question about the election, or where to vote, go to the website: www.mtpleasantwi.gov/2159/election.
Please vote to continue moving the village forward and maintain stability. Re-elect the incumbent candidates.
Anna Marie Clausen, Mount Pleasant
