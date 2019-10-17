We would like the Racine Community to know how much we appreciate the outstanding service we got from the Racine County Engineering Department. We had received some customer concerns regarding parking around our store, with the recent influx of businesses on Monument Square (which we could be more excited about), however it has made it difficult for some of our unwell customers to find parking to get their prescription(s).
As a small business, we really try our best to address all customer concerns and rectify them. We noticed another business had a reserved parking sign and reached out to inquire how they obtained the sign. They directed us to the engineering department. We have always received excellent service when working with Rachel, getting assigned parking spots for our employees.
We went onto the city’s website and got John Rooney’s email and explained what we wanted and why. He responded immediately with the form to be filled out, answered our questions and got us in touch with Mike Maierle. We submitted the form and within the next week the parking sign was up and ready for our customers to use.
We really wanted to show our continued appreciation for the hard-working people within the Racine County Engineering Department.
Pete and Lynne Ciaramita, co-owners of Lakeview Pharmacy, Racine
