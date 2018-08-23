Foxconn promises to produce 21st Century innovative products, so it makes perfect sense for them to invest in 21st Century sustainable energy sources such as solar and wind.
Foxconn is projected to have the largest electric load in the state, equivalent to the total power used in Downtown Madison, so it’s great news that Foxconn is considering installing the largest solar array in our state.
Most of Racine’s energy currently comes from coal, the dirtiest energy source, a remnant of the Industrial Revolution. Extraction of coal destroys landscapes, contaminates groundwater and causes serious health problems like black lung disease.
Transporting coal in open train cars spreads coal dust throughout communities along the route. Winds continue to blow coal dust from Oak Creek power plant’s enormous coal piles. Pollution from burning coal includes particulate matter, sulphur dioxide, carbon dioxide and heavy metals, which affect our air and water. Coal ash pollutes groundwater and Lake Michigan. If health costs and environmental impacts were included in the cost of burning coal, no one could afford to use this dirty source of energy.
Sustainable business practices are economically viable, socially responsible and environmentally friendly. Using renewable energy is a fantastic opportunity for Foxconn to demonstrate how an innovative company will power the future.
Natalie Chulew
Racine
Ms. Chulow, "Sustainable business practices are economically viable". Trying to understand---how about some examples in Racine (city)?
