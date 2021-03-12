Christoph: Residents duped by Foxconn promises

The headline of Saturday’s edition, New plan; will Foxconn follow through this time?, is merely the latest, albeit almost certainly not the last chapter in the Foxcon(n) saga.

Our elected representatives, then-governor Walker and even then-president Trump milked the project from its inception for all its political worth. Even as plans were progressively revised, downsized, shifted and obscured from public scrutiny, Republican legislators and principal local officials continue to foist the chimera on the public that the investment will yet pay off handsomely, and that it will become a jewel in the crown of Wisconsin, its Republican-led leadership and a keystone to economic prosperity.

Those same officials will not likely admit that the citizens of Wisconsin have been duped, nor will they accept personal responsibility for their lack of judgment and due diligence. The best we can do now is to remember who got us into this mess when next we vote. The ballot box remains the best, if not the only way to hold the perpetrators of this folly to accounts.

Siegfried Christoph, Racine

