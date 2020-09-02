Christoph: Reply to Wernick commentary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The commentary by Jeffrey Wernick and Amy Peikoff in the Aug. 24 issue begs clarification. Jeffrey Wernick is identified as "Parler COO" and Amy Peikoff as "Parler Chief Policy Officer." For those unfamiliar with Parler, Wikipedia identifies Parler as "a microblogging and social networking service [with] a significant user base of Trump supporters, conservatives and Saudi nationals. Posts on the website often contain far-right content, antisemitism and conspiracy theories."

While I have no objections per-se to conservative commentary, the absence in this case of contextualized attribution is concerning. Worse yet, the commentary's reference to an "honest form of money based on consent and trust (like Bitcoin or a gold-backed currency impervious to debasement)" turns out to be a thinly veiled platform for promoting the financial interest(s) of Jeffrey Wernick, "who has invested in bitcoin technology (Breitbart News)."

In addition, the commentary's arguments about COVID-19 and the Federal Reserve fall largely under the category of conspiracy theory.

The lack of credibility, appropriate attribution and authors' qualifications that characterize the commentary ultimately also reflect on the journalistic ethics of The Journal Times. I am disappointed, as a reader and subscriber, by the editorial board's lack of judgment and due diligence.

Siegfried Christoph, Racine

