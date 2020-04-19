Christoph: Pandemic is America's massive heart attack

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The issue is not whether the United States will survive the COVID-19 pandemic. The nation will survive. Rather, the issue is whether the United States shows the resolve, discipline and humility to accept the reality of fundamental changes to its "lifestyle."

The United States is like a patient recuperating from a medical trauma like a massive heart attack. Recovery does not mean a "return to normal." The pack-a-day, binge-drinking, sedentary, morbidly obese patient should not expect a "return to normal" after a heart attack. Any cardiac rehabilitation program focuses rightly on necessary physical and emotional lifestyle changes to guard against a relapse.

The COVID-19 pandemic is America's massive heart attack. As a country, we need to make fundamental social, economic and political lifestyle changes if we are to recuperate fully. We must fortify ourselves against the hawkers who prey on our baser instincts and habits.

Siegfried Christoph, Racine

