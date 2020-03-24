Christensen: Vote for Denise Anatasio

Vote for Denise Anatasio

Denise Anatasio is very qualified to serve on the Village Board of Mount Pleasant and deserves your vote April 7.

Denise was born and raised in Racine. She earned a degree from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and a PhD from Loyola University Chicago.

Denise has actual leadership experience. For eight years, Denise was dean of Biological and Health Sciences at the College of Lake County, Grayslake, until she retired in 2012. While at CLS, she increased the retention rate of students, created a position for lab safety and chemical hygiene, initiated seven new programs, hired 24 full-time faculty...the list goes on. Besides being a dean, Denise received many awards including Community College Outstanding Faculty Award and Outstanding Teacher.

Since retirement, Denise has been quite active in the Racine community, serving and providing leadership for many organizations including president of AAUW, master gardeners, Big Sisters, GEMS, poll worker, and volunteer driver for the elderly and disabled.

Of her many accomplishments, Denise is most proud of being a wife (Pat Sarto), mother and grandmother.