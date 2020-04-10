Christensen: Thank you from your local letter carriers for all of the support
Christensen: Thank you from your local letter carriers for all of the support

I am a local letter carrier, and on behalf of all letter carriers, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for supporting us during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many of our customers have been thanking us for our service by leaving us thank you notes, Girl Scout cookies, and even flowers in their mailboxes. One of my customers personally gave me what she called a “power stone” to keep me safe. We appreciate all the well wishes and are more than happy to be able to serve during these trying times.

One thing that we ask, which would make us safer, is that everyone practice social distancing with their letter carrier. This means that when you see your letter carrier approaching your house with a package, please do not meet the carrier at the door. Please let us leave the package on the porch and you can retrieve it when we walk away. The same goes for meeting us at the mailbox to get your mail: please refrain from doing this. It is impossible for any of us to practice social distancing when your letter carrier is close enough to hand you something. If you live in an apartment building, please do not congregate around your mailbox waiting for your carrier to put the mail in the boxes.

Please refrain from licking envelopes. Use Scotch tape instead. Thank you for your support and for understanding what we are going through during this pandemic.

Sandy Christensen, Racine

