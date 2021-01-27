Christensen: Response to maskless photo

I am extremely disappointed in the Racine Journal Times' January 21 coverage of the man who is recovering from a near-fatal brain aneurysm.

While I found the story to be uplifting, and I am happy that the man is recovering with the support of his friends, I found the included photograph to be in poor judgment.

In the photograph beside the man who is recovering from the aneurysm are three of his friends -- everyone is in close contact and no one is wearing a mask.

What kind of message does this send, especially to those of us who are following CDC guidelines by not getting in close contact indoors with anyone we don't live with while maskless? Even though the photograph was submitted doesn’t mean The Journal Times had to use it.

I can't remember the last time I looked in a magazine, newspaper, or on the internet and saw a recent picture of people in close contact indoors without masks. That's because it's not right. Doing so violates the notion of what is best for the greater good. Visual examples of people doing the right thing should be encouraged by the press.