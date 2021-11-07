 Skip to main content
Christensen: Our roads should be available to all
Christensen: Our roads should be available to all

It was with disbelief I read a letter-to the-editor stating that “bicycles have no business on major thoroughfares.”

The writer of this letter was upset with the possible reconstruction of Main Street in Downtown Racine from four lanes of traffic to two lanes. He believed this was being done for the sole purpose of making it easier for bicyclists.

First of all, bicycles are allowed everywhere except for freeways. And sidewalks. It’s against the law in Racine to ride a bike on the sidewalk unless you are a child.

Secondly, the real reason for reconstructing Main Street is to slow down traffic for the safety of everyone: for pedestrians and drivers, not just bicyclists. It will also hopefully slow down traffic enough to make people want to stop downtown, instead of trying to get through it as fast as possible.

The goal is to make Racine not only a safe community but a vibrant one. And as a society we need to learn to co-exist with those who live differently than us — some people use cars, some bicycles. Is it really fair to exclude those from riding on Main Street who either can’t afford a car or choose to bike for transportation, due to environmental concerns or good old fashioned fresh air and exercise?

Our roads should be available to all. Not everything should revolve around the almighty automobile.

If we all got the big picture and thought of the greater good, the world would be a better place.

Sandy Christensen, Racine

