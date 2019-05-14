As a fellow reader previously pointed out, the people at The Journal Times have unfortunately decided to omit Frazz from their new comics section. I believe this to be a mistake, along with the newfound absence of Arlo and Janis. These two comic strips were the best of the bunch and required a brain to enjoy. The essence of Arlo and Janis is to say so much in so few words, and the highlight of Frazz lies in its unique philosophies. Both comic strips therefore displayed wit and intelligence and evoked thought and observation. They required the reader to think outside the box.
Now most of what remains is corny, melodramatic comic strips about family. They even got rid of The Duplex about Eno and his dog Fang, which was enjoyable because it was so bold and unusual. I realize that readers of the Kenosha News and the Racine Journal Times got to cast a vote for their favorite comic strips, so apparently the majority of readers weren’t that into Frazz, Arlo and Janis, or The Duplex. But I also realize what makes a newspaper, and life in general, worthwhile is variety. I also realize the age of the average newspaper reader is older than I am, and perhaps people of a certain age just don’t want thought-provoking, unusual comic strips.
Even though I am a big believer in print journalism, at least these comic strips and many more are made available daily on websites, such as gocomics.com.
Sandy Christensen, Racine
The comics fulfill my recycling needs.
Get over it. Only old people read comics, and they are a dying bread. The millennials do not read comics or anything. Comics are the way of dial phones, 45 records, and brylcream.
Sandy, if its laughs you're trying to find in this newspaper, just read the comments from the unhinged lefty/dem wackos.
