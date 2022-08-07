Christensen: Charge Harry Wait

I am writing to urge the Racine County Sherriff's Office, the State of Wisconsin Attorney General's Office and the City of Racine Attorney's Office to investigate and charge Harry Wait for committing voter fraud, a felony in the State of Wisconsin.

Mr. Wait has admitted to this crime, having submitted fraudulent requests for absentee ballots in the names of Robin Vos and Racine Mayor Cory Mason.

Mr. Wait went so far as to email elected officials of his crime and had conversations admitting to this crime with journalists.

This crime is no different than any offender committing a crime like grand theft and then admitting to having committed the act. This issue must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law...or the law means nothing.

Laws cannot be enforced only when it is in the political interest of sheriff, governor or other official who has taken a sworn oath to uphold the laws made by duly elected officials.

This is an issue of profound importance to our democracy, and failure to act will show others that committing such an act is acceptable and will lead to others committing this offense without fear of repercussion.

I urge you as a lifelong voter and resident of the State of Wisconsin to act swiftly in this case.

John Christensen, Racine