Chobanian: Thank God for free press

Just prior to the Republican convention in 2016, the Trump campaign had the party platform drop language that said we would provide defensive weaponry to Ukraine.

Although this was met with great criticism from the party’s national security leaders, the change was made. This curious action just seemed to get lost in the news amongst the almost daily onslaught of outrageous statements and scandals surrounding Trump.

Fast forward to Helsinki in 2018 when, in an astonishing display of presidential weakness, when asked by a reporter whether he had confronted Putin about interfering in our election, he said Putin “very strongly” denied it, taking the word of the brutal dictator over that of American intelligence.

These are all facts that were reported in real time. They’re not from a mysterious Q person or Slender Man or anything like that.

Remember when Trump wanted to withdraw us from NATO? He decided to wait until his second term because of the political fallout it would have caused him. That would’ve been a nice gift to Putin, whom he has called a “great leader” and a “genius.”

Putin succeeded in installing Trump as president. Thank God he didn’t get second term. NATO would’ve collapsed, giving Putin free reign in Eastern Europe.

Thankfully our democracy prevailed, though no thanks to the senate, which refused to allow witnesses at the first impeachment “trial.” Democracy prevailed because of our free press that Trump and Putin despise.

This war in Ukraine would’ve been something far bigger under Trump.

Bryan Chobanian, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0