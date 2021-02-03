Chobanian: Impeachment trial

In early February, the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump is scheduled to begin. The way it works is the House of Representatives impeached and a trial is then held in the Senate, with the senators essentially functioning as the jury.

If this is going to be any kind of a real trial, it seems that most of the republican senators should be disqualified as jurors judging by their pre-trial comments. For four years they’ve been asking us to accept a lot of hate, vitriol and just sheer incompetence as normal. Now they are asking us to accept violent attacks against democracy and free and fair elections as a new normal. Why don’t they want to have a trial after some of them said Trump committed an impeachable offense? What are they afraid of? Is it the fact that Trump has been inciting the riot for the past two years by saying the election was rigged?