Chobanian: Appalled by lack of coordinated response

I continue to be amazed at the lack of any kind of coordinated, cohesive response by the federal government to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The greatest country on earth” has the most resources and had arguably the most time to prepare for this pandemic than any other country and yet we still have by far the most cases and deaths. The trouble is we have a lazy, do-nothing, self-centered president whose biggest concern in all of this is the ratings of his daily briefings.

In previous times of national crises we used to be able to make tanks, jeeps, guns, ammunition, bombs, planes, ships, uniforms and countless other necessary items to protect our nation. This president won’t even see that we have enough testing kits and PPE for crying out loud. Everything is someone else’s job with this guy. Like he said, he takes no responsibility.

Bryan Chobanian, Racine

