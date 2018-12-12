Try 1 month for 99¢

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, recently co-sponsored by Republicans Francis Rooney and Brian Fitzpatrick with Democrats Deutch, Delaney and Crist can rectify the impact of climate change.

The scientific report released over Thanksgiving weekend details cost for the U.S. economy at hundreds of billions of dollars by the end of the century, impacting human health, infrastructure and agricultural production. The U.S. is already feeling the impact of supercharged hurricanes and droughts creating deadly fire seasons with human and economic costs.

Climate change can be brought under control while simultaneously growing our economy by $1.3 trillion and paying each American a $500 per year dividend. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act will achieve these goals, protect and grow American jobs, and unleash American technology and innovation if passed by congress.

Please let Paul Ryan and Rep.-elect Bryan Steil you would like them to co-sponsor this bill.

Amy Champlin, Kenosha

