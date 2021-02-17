 Skip to main content
Chaffee: Thank you, anonymous angel
This letter is a thank you to an anonymous angel. I am 83 years old and not entirely confident walking on snow and ice so a use a walking stick, which is a sturdy tree branch I found in the snow. On Friday, I got on a bus with my tree branch walking stick. After I settled down, the bus driver brought me a real walking stick, and took my tree branch. There was, of course, no time to talk with the driver about where the gift came from. I would like to thank most sincerely the kind and generous person responsible for this gift.

Pat Chaffee, Racine

