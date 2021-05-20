 Skip to main content
Chaffee: President Biden, listen to Palestinians
Chaffee: President Biden, listen to Palestinians

President Biden says “Israel has a right to protect itself.” True, of course. It must protect itself from rocket attacks from Gaza, which, as of May 14, killed seven Israelis. It must protect itself by bombing Gaza, killing, as of May14, 130 Palestinians, including 28 children. Is this Israel exercising its right to protect itself? How does this killing relate to you and me? Our taxes provide $3.8 billion to Israel annually. This generous gift helps protect Israel from its illegally occupied territory, from a people it controls, a people without an army, a people who, like our founding fathers and mothers, are fighting for their freedom from bitter oppression. I have been to the East Bank and to Gaza. I have seen and heard the suffering of these people. President Biden, listen to the voices of Palestinians who are appealing to you, personally.

Pat Chaffee, Racine

